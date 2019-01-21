Cybersecurity ‘must be fit for purpose to protect energy sector’

Cybersecurity measures must be fit for purpose to protect consumers, businesses and the wider energy sector.

That’s the verdict from Gemserv CEO Alex Goody, who spoke to ELN Editor Sumit Bose in the latest edition of Talking Energy.

He said as increasing amount of investment are ploughed into the gathering and storing of data and the Internet of Things becomes more and more prevalent, cybersecurity credentials must be reinforced to match.

The CEO suggested this was a particular issue with regards to smart meters and other domestic products, which he warned could pose a danger if not properly protected.

He added that data and smart technology have a huge value in the energy sector and for many other industries and will likely become even more important as time goes on.