Aldi UK & Ireland achieves carbon neutrality

Aldi UK & Ireland has announced it is now completely carbon neutral across its 900 stores and 11 distribution centres.

The supermarket said it will offset the equivalent of 160,000 tonnes of emissions this year through its carbon reduction activity and supporting carbon offsetting programmes globally.

The achievement follows Aldi’s introduction of numerous initiatives, including the purchase of 100% green electricity, the implementation of an ISO50001 certified energy management system and a £20 million investment in environmentally-friendly refrigeration systems.

It is also supporting a number of green projects that will be delivered through ClimatePartner, which includes working to protect forests and wildlife and educate schoolchildren about environmental conservation in Peru as well as providing access to safe drinking water in India.

Fritz Walleczek, Manging Director of Corporate Responsibility at Aldi said: “We are proud to now be a carbon neutral business in the UK and Ireland. However, this is only the start of our journey as we will continually review out operations and look to reduce emissions wherever possible for many years to come.”