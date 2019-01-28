Samsung unboxes its plans for sustainable packaging

Samsung has pledged to ditch plastic packaging used for its mobile phones, tablets, wearable products as well as home appliances.

It plans to replace the plastic used for holder trays with pulp molds and accessories wrappers with eco-friendly materials as well as vowed to eliminate plastic protection films.

The plastic bags used to protect the surface of home appliances such as TVs, refrigerators and washing machines will also be replaced with bags containing recycled materials and bioplastics, made from non-fossil fuel materials like starch or sugarcane.

It also intends to use only fibre materials for paper, certified by global environmental organisations.

Samsung has set a target to use 500,000 tons of recycled plastics and collect 7.5 million tons of discarded products by 2030.

Gyeong-bin Jeon, Head of Samsung’s Global Customer Satisfaction Centre said: “Samsung Electronics is stepping up in addressing society’s environmental issues such as resource depletion and plastic waste. We are committed to recycling resources and minimising pollution coming from our products. We will adopt more environmentally sustainable materials even if it means an increase in cost.”