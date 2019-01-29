Kazakhstan’s renewable future looks sunny with 50MW solar plant

Kazakhstan’s renewable future looks sunny with a new 50MW solar plant.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Green Climate Fund (GCF) are to provide a $50.4 million (£38.3m) loan to help finance the project in Chulakkurgan, South Kazakhstan.

EBRD will lend $40.4 million (£30.7m), with a loan of up to $10 million (£7.6m) from the GCF.

The Risen Energy facility will generate over 102GWh of electricity per year and help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 86,000 tonnes per year.