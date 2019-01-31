Rolls-Royce inks deal for Hinkley backup power

Rolls-Royce has signed a contract to provide backup power to the new Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset.

It is supplying EDF with four diesel generator sets that have an output of 3,600kW each, guaranteeing power in the event of any unplanned outages.

The contract follows a previous agreement for heat exchangers agreed in December 2017.

Jean-Pierre West, Hinkley Point C Supply Chain Director said: “These generators are an essential part of the multiple safety systems incorporated into the Hinkley Point C design and they will play a critical role in helping the power station provide safe and reliable low carbon electricity for decades to come.”

Hinkley Point C is the first nuclear power plant to be built in the UK in a generation and will provide around 7% of the nation’s electricity needs.

The project is expected to create 25,000 job opportunities