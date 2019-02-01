Adidas doubles recycled plastic shoe production

Adidas has announced plans to more than double the amount of shoes it is making from recycled plastic waste in 2019.

The trainer and fashion brand aims to produce 11 million pairs of its Ultraboost Parley in 2019, in partnership with environmental organisation Parley for the Oceans.

This is a vast step up from a million pairs in 2017 and five million pairs in 2018.

The shoes are made of plastic waste intercepted on beaches. which is then sewn into a yarn – each shoe is made up of around five recycled 500ml bottles’ worth of plastic.

Adidas also produces clothing such as football shirts out of the recycled material and has committed to stop using ‘virgin plastic’ by 2024.

Global Grands Executive at Adidas, Eric Liedtke, said: “With Adidas products made from recycled plastic, we offer our consumers real added value beyond the look, functionality and quality of the product, because every shoe is a small contribution to the preservation of our oceans.”