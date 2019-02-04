US announces $28m gust of funding for floating wind turbines

The US Department of Energy has announced up to $28 million (£21.5m) of new funding for floating wind turbines.

The money will develop the Aerodynamic Turbines, Lighter and Afloat, with Nautical Technologies and Integrated Servo-control (ATLANTIS) programme, which aims to develop new technologies for the sector.

The US Government says the initiative will bring together diverse engineering disciplines “to work concurrently” while designing a device, with the ultimate goal of exploiting the nation’s best offshore wind resources, which are often found in deep waters.

It says floating turbines require design approaches that maximise power to weight ratios while maintaining or increasing efficiency.

US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry said: “The US has 13,000 miles of shoreline, which is a huge opportunity to lead the world in capitalising offshore wind.

“The ATLANTIS projects will help advance American offshore wind production and the accompanying job, manufacturing, and investment growth for the nation.”