Shell Ventures invests in Netherlands-based green gas business

Shell Ventures has invested in a Netherlands-based green gas business.

Nordsol turns biogas produced from organic waste into liquefied biomethane (BioLNG), a fuel it claims offers an affordable and sustainable solution for the long-haul, heavy-duty transport sector.

It says the investment will help it expand from its primary role as a technology company into building, owning, operating and maintaining large-scale BioLNG plants.

The process it uses to create BioLNG involves separating out the carbon dioxide and selling it for use, reducing the volume of emissions that enter the environment.

Mattijs Slee, Shell Ventures Investment Principal, said: “Nordsol and Shell want to play a leading role towards a zero-emission transport market and this partnership could provide a breakthrough solution.”