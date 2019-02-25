Shell: Final investment decisions on LNG projects have ‘nearly stopped’

Final investment decisions (FIDs) on liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects have “nearly stopped” as there is a growing mismatch in the requirements between buyers and sellers.

That’s according to Shell’s annual LNG Outlook, which suggests it needs to be resolved to enable project developers to make FIDs soon to avoid a potential supply shortage in the 2020s.

It adds the underlying market drivers and buyers are changing due to increasing levels of deregulation and competition in the downstream gas and power markets – typically this introduces greater uncertainty around demand for individual buyers.

This has resulted in buyers finding it “increasingly difficult” to buy LNG on a traditional long term, fixed volume basis.

They are, therefore, said to be signing shorter and smaller contracts – with the average contract length less than seven years in 2017 – but most suppliers are still seeking long term LNG sales to secure financing.

In 2017, the global LNG market grew by 29 million tonnes to 293 million tonnes, however, Shell sees potential for a supply shortage developing in the mid-2020s unless new production project commitments are made soon as LNG projects generally take more than four years to start production.

The report states: “The mismatch in requirements between buyers and suppliers is growing. Most suppliers are still seeking long term LNG sales to secure financing. But LNG buyers increasingly want shorter, smaller and more flexible contracts so they can better compete in their own downstream power and gas markets.

“This mismatch needs to be resolved to enable LNG project developers to make final investment decisions that are needed to ensure there is enough future supply of this cleaner burning fuel for the world economy.”

It also expects demand for natural gas to grow at an average of 2% per year between now and 2035, twice the rate of total global energy demand, with LNG demand set to increase at an average of 4% a year.

By the end of 2017, the global LNG market size had grown by 29 million tonnes, with 45% of planned capacity expansion completed.

Significant LNG exports came from new supplies in the US and Australia, with increased output from existing LNG supply facilities in Africa.

Japan remains the world’s largest LNG importer, followed by China, which eclipsed South Korea for the first time.