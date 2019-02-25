New hub to increase climate action transparency in the Caribbean

A new hub for measuring, reporting and verifying climate action projects in the Caribbean has been launched.

The MRV Hub, backed by the UN, is designed as a country-driven technical assistance project, with experts providing learning, mentoring and resource-sharing while helping measure and track emissions to make informed decisions that result in climate change action as well as boost transparency.

Participating countries are Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, the Bahamas, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

Based at St George’s University in Grenada, the Hub’s planned activities include convening a country steering committee, conducting greenhouse gas capacity assessments, mentoring and training Caribbean experts and developing frameworks for sustainability and improvement “to continually fit country needs”.

The work performed through the Hub will be driven by national strategies and policy goals.

Carlos Fuller, International and Regional Liaison Officer of the Caribbean Community Climate Change Centre (CCCCC) said: “This is a great initiative that will create the critical mass of regional expertise to monitor and track the Caribbean’s contribution in addressing climate change.”