Vattenfall seals deal to buy Dutch green energy supplier

Vattenfall has today completed the acquisition of Dutch gas and electricity supplier DELTA Energie.

It follows approval from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) and the works councils of both companies.

DELTA Energie supplies green energy to around 170,000 households and small and medium sized businesses, with the majority of its customers in the Zeeland province in the south of the Netherlands.

It will continue to operate from Zeeland as an independent company.

Vattenfall said in a statement: “Vattenfall is a strong partner for DELTA and together the two companies will be able to take even greater steps to provide fossil free energy to customers.”