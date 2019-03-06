INEOS Oxide snaps up CHP plant in Antwerp

INEOS Oxide has completed the acquisition of a combined heat and power (CHP) plant from RWE Generation in Antwerp.

It follows approval from the Belgium competition authority and will ensure the reliable supply of steam to the INEOS plants on the Zwijndrecht site.

The CHP plant – built in 2007 and capable of producing 240 tonnes per hour of steam and 130MW of electricity – will be integrated into the existing INEOS operations on the site.

INEOS Oxide makes products that are widely used in household goods such as cosmetics, shampoos and toothpaste as well as in construction materials, coating, paints and inks.

CEO Graham Beesley said: “The high flexibility of this CHP will allow us to meet the utility requirements of the INEOS operations and our co-siting partners, providing a solid platform for further investment on the Zwijndrecht site.”

INEOS recently announced plans to invest £1 billion in the UK chemical and oil industries.