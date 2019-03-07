Microsoft inks 15-year PPA for solar energy

Microsoft is strengthening its global renewable energy portfolio with a new 74MW solar power project in North Carolina, US.

It has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to buy clean electricity from the Wilkinson Solar Energy Centre, being developed by Invenergy.

The project is expected to generate $20 million (£15m) in local economic investment and create more than 500 jobs during construction.

The deal brings Microsoft’s total renewable energy portfolio to more than 1.3GW.

General Manager of Energy and Sustainability Brian Janous said: “When we invest in renewable energy, we are investing in the future – enabling sustainable growth of our business, of the clean energy sector and the local communities that benefit economically from Microsoft’s commitment to sustainability.

“Our work with companies like Invenergy is an integral step toward our goal of enabling a clean energy future for everyone.”

The solar project is scheduled to begin commercial operation later this year.