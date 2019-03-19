Smart energy acquisition for Vattenfall in the Netherlands

Swedish power company Vattenfall has bought a Dutch start-up that has developed a smart trading technology for the energy industry.

Senfal’s technology is based on algorithms using artificial intelligence (AI), which enables wind farm operators, battery storage owners and large industrial organisations to optimise assets through autonomous buying and selling on short term energy markets.

The automated demand response service steers the flexibility in assets, controlling and adjusting production schedules to help businesses monetise and reduce energy bills.

Erik Suichies, head of Vattenfall’s European Wholesale Customer Business said: “Senfal has gained a wealth of experience and shows innovative thinking in automated demand response and robotic power trading.

“Adding their competence and solutions will strengthen Vattenfall’s position of being the preferred energy supplier for industrial customers and renewable operators in Northwestern Europe.”