UK invests £1.7m in two Kenyan solar energy plants

The government is investing KES220 million (£1.7m) in the development of two solar energy plants in Kenya.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office is providing the money through InfraCo Africa, a private infrastructure development group (PIDG) company, for the solar facilities in Smburu and Transmara, each with a capacity of 10MW.

Work is also underway to explore the potential for one or both of the projects, which will boost access to green electricity in the rural Kenya, to take part in a local currency power purchase agreement (PPA) pilot.

The new projects will support the Kenyan Government’s ambition to achieve universal electricity access by 2022.

Minister for Africa Harriett Baldwin said: “Transforming Energy Access is using the UK’s expertise in technology and finance to provide power for people across Africa and tackle one of the world’s biggest challenges, climate change.

“The UK Government’s investment in clean energy and waste reduction for people and businesses will help millions of people across Africa. It’s a win for the developing world and a win for the UK.”

The announcement follows the government’s pledge to invest £30 million in energy access projects across Africa.