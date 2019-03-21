EDF Energy to help Anesco generate revenues from solar and storage assets

EDF Energy and Upside Energy have partnered with energy storage provider Anesco to trade power from the latter company’s solar and battery project.

Under the agreement, the Big Six supplier, along with its technology partner, will provide a guaranteed floor price for storage to help optimise the combined 16MW of solar and storage assets at Clayhill.

It was the first subsidy-free solar development in the UK and consists of more than 31,000 panels, totalling 10MW of capacity and is co-located with five 1.2MW batteries.

EDF Energy will work with Anesco to enhance the efficiency and profitability of the technologies, with the aim of securing contracts with grid operators and generating revenue through direct access to wholesale markets.

The energy supplier will operate the assets through its demand side response (DSR) platform, PowerShift and Upside Energy’s advanced platform using algorithms and artificial intelligence (AI) systems to match energy demand with available supply.

Steve Shine, Executive Chairman at Anesco, said: “At Anesco we are always looking for new and innovative ways to maximise the return on our assets and provide more certainty to our investors.

“The floor price and 24-hour trading capability provided in this deal are crucial new developments for storage. This is a partnership between three fantastic organisations, we’re already achieving great results and I am sure we will be working together ever more closely in the future.”