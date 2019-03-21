SSE sets out sustainability targets linked to UN’s SDGs

SSE has set out a number of targets for 2030 linked to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals in a bid to tackle climate change.

They include cutting the carbon intensity of the electricity it generates by 50%, trebling renewable energy output and paving the way to help accommodate 10 million electric vehicles (EVs) in Britain by investing in power network flexibility and infrastructure.

The energy supplier has also pledged to champion fair tax and the real living wage – all tied to the goals set out in the SDGs.

It has appointed its first Chief Sustainability Officer, Rachel McEwen, who will report directly to Chief Executive Alistair Phillips-Davies.

Mr Phillips-Davies said: “The four ambitious objectives underpin what our businesses stand for and our investment in long-term, sustainable, low carbon assets and infrastructure will contribute to the UK and Ireland’s climate change targets while building a fairer and more prosperous society.

“The UN has created a blueprint for a sustainable world and it’s one we are putting front and centre of our business. These goals are at the heart of our business strategy and our senior team will be held to account for the progress we make against them.”