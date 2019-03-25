First Utility rebranded as Shell Energy and offers 100% green power

More than 700,000 First Utility customers have been moved to the Shell Energy brand and are being supplied with 100% renewable electricity.

The rebranding comes a year after Shell bought First Utility, one of the largest challenger energy suppliers in Britain.

Renewable power will now be offered as standard to all existing and new customers, along with a 3% discount on fuel for up to 60 litres a month, per household, at participating Shell service stations across the country.

Customers who choose a three-year, fixed price contract will receive a smart thermostat, which will be installed at no additional cost and discounts on electric vehicle (EV) chargers are also being offered.

Colin Crooks, CEO of Shell Energy Retail Ltd said: “We are building on the disruptive nature of First Utility to give customers something better. We know that renewable electricity is important to them and we are delivering that while ensuring good value and rewarding loyalty.

“We want to attract customers with fair pricing, strong customer service and innovative offers that set us apart from anything available today. Later this year, we’ll be announcing a string of exciting services that offer greater convenience to householders and help make homes more efficient.”