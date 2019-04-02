ABB and Rolls-Royce team up for energy efficient microgrids

ABB and Rolls-Royce have announced a global partnership to work together on energy efficient microgrid technology and advanced automation.

A microgrid is a small-scale electric grid that combines power from distributed energy generation sources such as solar and wind with batteries, combined heat and power (CHP) plants, diesel and gas-powered generators.

They can be connected to the main power grid or function off-grid, enabling them to seamlessly separate from the main electricity system in the event of a potential grid fault or emergency.

Microgrids also enable resilient power supply even with the inclusion of high intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar and digital automation and control systems can help utilities, industries and commercial sites intelligently co-ordinate distributed energy resources and loads for the microgrid to function efficiently while reducing carbon emissions.

ABB and Rolls-Royce will work together on developing microgrid solutions that integrates digital technology and efficient hybrid power systems.

Andreas Schell, CEO of Rolls-Royce said: “Due to the transformation towards decarbonisation, customers need to pursue sustainable power options that also deliver utmost profitability. For this, we rely primarily on microgrids, which are autonomous energy supply systems that are efficient, reliable and environmentally friendly.

“Combining our integrated MTU diesel and gas genset system technology and our control solutions, with ABB’s modular microgrid solution, control capability and remote service, will offer customers the combined strengths of the two world leaders in technology.”