EU accuses BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen of collusion on emissions tech

The EU has accused BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen of colluding to restrict competition on the development of technologies to clean the emissions of polluting cars.

The Commission’s preliminary view is the three car manufacturers participated in a collusive scheme, in breach of EU competition rules, to limit the rollout of emissions cleaning technology for new diesel and petrol cars sold in the European Economic Area (EEA) between 2006 and 2014.

It has concerns regarding two particular technologies: Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems to reduce harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) emissions of diesel cars and Otto particle filters (OPF) to reduce harmful particle emissions from the exhaust gases of petrol cars.

The Commission adds the car manufacturers’ behaviour restricted competition on innovation for these two emissions cleaning systems and in doing so, denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition said: “Companies can co-operate in many ways to improve the quality of their products. However, EU competition rules do not allow them to collude on exactly the opposite: not to improve their products, not to compete on quality. We are concerned that this is what happened in this case and that Daimler, VW and BMW may have broken EU competition rules.

“As a result, European consumers may have been denied the opportunity to buy cars with the best available technology. The three car manufacturers now have the opportunity to respond to our findings.”

The Commission has sent Statement of Objections to the three manufacturers, which it sas does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation.

Responses

Daimler, which alerted the collusion to the regulator, said it is awaiting formal notification and added it does not expect to be fined as a result of the information.

ELN has contacted BMW and Volkswagen for statements.