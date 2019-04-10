Ireland awards €7m for energy efficiency in schools

A total of 17 schools in Ireland are to benefit from a €7 million (£6m) fund for the installation of energy efficiency measures.

The government-funded pilot scheme aims to create a scalable model for energy-saving retrofitting for schools, targeting a 33% reduction in energy consumption as well as testing delivery and procurement models.

Each chosen school was assessed to ensure the measures – which include upgrades to doors and windows, insulation, lighting and heating as well as renewable technologies – were suitable and would deliver value to both the school and the pilot.

Joe McHugh, Minister for Education and Skills said: “This exciting collaboration sets an example by creating a better environment to learn and work for pupils, staff and teachers. The money saved by ‘greening’ will support schools to concentrate resources on doing what they do best – teach.

“This pilot programme will demonstrate the most environmentally-friendly, high-performance and cost-effective solutions to turn older school buildings into top-rated energy efficient buildings. It’s good for schools and good for the environment.”