Clean vehicles ‘are needed to protect the environment’

Around 65% of the UK public believe increased adoption of low carbon and entirely clean vehicles is important to protect the environment.

That’s the consensus from a 2,000-adult survey conducted by Nissan, which shows despite 60% of adults questioned being willing to purchase an electric vehicle (EV) to benefit the planet, only a quarter knew about the financial incentives that could help them achieve this.

Around a quarter said they are worried about developing health issues such as asthma because of living in a city – 60% said they think air quality is the most dangerous long-term health concern facing people living in urban areas.

Only a third were aware of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) being rolled out this week, while nearly half said they support a scheme of this type being introduced to stop the most polluting cars entering the city centre – however, around 75% said they had no idea what the Euro emission standard rating is for their current vehicle.

Andrew Sellars, Sales Director and Interim Managing Director at Nissan, said: “It’s clear that as the UK continues to implement its Road to Zero strategy, which will see at least half of all new cars sold being ultra-low emission models by 2030, UK citizens are taking a more active interest in the benefits of EVs, which contribute strongly to improving air quality in city centres.”