E.ON breaks ground on 220MW wind farm

E.ON has announced the start of construction on a new 220MW wind farm in Texas.

The Cranell wind farm being built in Refugio County will consist of 100 turbines, which are expected to generate enough electricity to power more than 66,000 homes.

The energy supplier said the first foundations for the turbines have now been cast.

With the acquisition of Cranell, E.ON has a total capacity of more than 3,000MW of wind power in Texas.

It is also building a 151MW Peyton Creek project in Matagorda County.