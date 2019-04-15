Poland’s Baltic Pipe pumped up with €215m EU grant

The European Commission has granted funding worth €214.9 million (£185.4m) for the Baltic Pipe project in Poland.

The pipeline creates a new gas supply corridor in the European market, connecting Poland and Denmark with Norway.

It will allow, as of 2022, the shipment of gas from the North Sea to the Polish market and further to the Baltic States, as well as to end users in neighbouring countries.

In addition, the pipeline will enable the supply of gas from Poland, including from liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports, to the Danish and Swedish markets.

The new pipeline is a European Project of Common Interest and parts of the project, including analysis of economic feasibility and technical feasibility study, are already co-financed by Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) grant.