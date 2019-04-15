Webinar: The right medicine – reducing cost and carbon in the NHS

How can a better approach to energy management help NHS organisations to deliver the Ten Point Efficiency Plan?

Bottom lines in NHS Trusts take a direct hit every time energy costs rise, forcing organisations to direct an already-stretched budget away from front line service delivery. Many choose to fix their energy prices annually, but taking a different approach to procurement can provide greater budget certainty and create opportunities to better control energy price inflation. Looking afresh at energy consumption can also unearth real optimization opportunities and the chance to control overall costs.

Using real life case studies and practical advice, this webinar will focus on delivering both better energy procurement and an holistic approach to energy optimisation. Our industry experts will address:

How differing approaches to procurement strategies can achieve better outcomes and reduce the risk of annual price variations and provide greater budget certainty Taking a shorter-term focus on invoice validation to remove the need for retrospective review and recovery, keeping much needed resources available for vital frontline services within financial year What opportunities exist to review technology and processes that will optimise energy consumption to both reduce cost and help achieve 2020 carbon reduction targets Five essential steps for identifying saving opportunities, prioritising them and developing investment cases based on short pay-back periods.

Speakers:

Inenco – Lorcan Anglin, Head of Solutions

Inenco – Mark Winn, Lead Consultant, Public Sector

Click ‘Attend’ below to register.

Speaker Bios:

Lorcan Anglin, Head of Solutions, Inenco

Industry experience: 34 years

Responsibilities:

Lorcan has an excellent understanding of the identification and delivery of energy reduction. This understanding extends to the development of energy strategies and other utilities plus the various technologies available for energy savings and self-generation of energy. Lorcan leads his team of 27 engineers and analysts to provide advice on many aspects of energy and water cost management, metering and verification and demand side response schemes to ensure implementation of utility cost reduction measures.