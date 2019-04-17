Centrica to provide balancing services for wind PPA in Norway

Centrica is to provide balancing services supporting a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) contracted with an onshore wind farm in Norway.

It has signed a two-year contract with global aluminium firm Alcoa for the commercial services for power generation from the 197MW Guleslettene wind installation, scheduled to be operational in late 2020.

In July last year, Alcoa inked a 15-year PPA with the wind farm’s owner, Blackrock, for 100% of the electricity produced.

It will consist up to 47 turbines and generate enough power for more than 40,000 homes a year.

Kai-Rune Heggland, VP of Alcoa Norway, said: “In this agreement we bring together two important measures for Alcoa, the support for renewable energy and predictability of long term electricity costs.

“Teaming up with Centrica allows us to continuously balance the electricity flows from Guleslettene and consumption at our plants, as part of a holistic and sustainable electricity procurement strategy.”