Brook Green Supply manages a diverse portfolio of Industrial and Commercial energy consumers across the UK. Energy markets are evolving rapidly and by specialising in the I&C sector of the market, we can provide our customers with the highest level of expertise and focus.

The massive growth of renewables in the UK energy markets has already brought about significant changes for energy intensive businesses in the UK. Asides from supplying renewable sourced power, we’re committed to helping customers optimise their energy supply in the context of a grid increasingly characterised by intermittent generation, and a market that we believe will reward flexibility on the demand side.

The Brook Green management team has experience across operations, trading, risk management and policy enabling us to provide the most comprehensive energy packages for our customers, rather than be limited to the traditional offerings from supply companies.

www.brookgreensupply.com