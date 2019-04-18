New York offers $3m to drive energy efficiency in transport

Funding worth $3 million (£2.3m) has been announced for innovative proposals to improve the efficiency of New York’s transportation system while reducing energy consumption and emissions.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will provide the funding under a two-step competitive process.

Applicants must initially submit proposals with broad application or impact across the state, demonstrate new technologies, increase access to alternative modes of transportation or make roads safer.

They must focus on innovative strategies in one of the following areas: Projects to reduce congestion and shift travel demand to more energy efficient modes or projects to increase efficiency by optimising operations, expanding transportation options and employing technology-driven approaches.

The best concepts will then be invited to submit final proposals.

The project supports Governor Andrew Cuomo’s goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2030.

Alicia Barton, President and CEO of NYSERDA said: “Reducing carbon emissions from transportation plays an important role in addressing climate change.

“Governor Cuomo’s leadership in advancing innovative transportation solutions will help transform our communities and provide all New Yorkers with cleaner and safer transportation options.”