National Trust Wales makes a splash with hydropower PPA

National Trust Wales has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for electricity generated by a hydropower plant.

The 45kW Gelli Iago hydro scheme in Snowdonia will become part of Limejump’s virtual power platform (VPP), which will manage the renewable energy output in the UK wholesale market and optimise the asset across National Grid’s balancing mechanism schemes.

The renewable electricity produced by the power plant will be traded to produce a revenue stream for National Trust.

Paul Southall from the National Trust said: “The diverse and unique nature of the places National Trust Wales look after can lend themselves to the appropriate integration of renewables.

“Hydropower systems from one element of this approach. The operating contribution delivered by renewable systems is a mechanism for ensuring our longer term strategy of looking after special planes forever for everyone can be delivered in a sustainable way.”