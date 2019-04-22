Apple quadruples recycling points for old iPhones

Apple has quadrupled the number of locations customers can send their old iPhone to be disassembled by its recycling robots.

Customers can return their obsolete and damaged devices to Best Buy stores throughout the US, KPN retailers in the Netherlands or any Apple Store in either country.

They can also send them in to the ‘Daisy’ robots through the website – each one can disassemble 1.2 million devices per year, recovering materials such as cobalt, aluminium and tin before channelling them back into the manufacturing process.

In 2018, the company refurbished more than 7.8 million devices and helped divert more than 48,000 metric tonnes of electronic waste from landfills.

Lisa Jackson, Apple’s Vice President of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, said: “Advanced recycling must become an important part of the electronics supply chain and Apple is pioneering a new path to help push our industry forward.”