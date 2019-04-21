More than 600k electricity switches in March

More than 600,000 customers switched to a different electricity supplier last month.

According to latest figures from Energy UK, around 615,503 customers changed providers in March – an increase of 29% compared to the same month last year.

That brings the total number of switched to more than 1.4 million this year so far – up 12% compared to the same period in 2018.

Lawrence Slade, Chief Executive of Energy UK said: “It’s very positive to see increasing numbers of customers continuing to switch and engaging in the market to make sure they’re on the best deal for them – and of course, this number doesn’t include those customers who choose to move to a new tariff with their current supplier, which would add many more thousands of households.

“It’s most likely that this month’s increase is in response to the recent price cap rise announced by Ofgem, showing how the price of electricity and gas is affected by variable costs – the vast majority of which are out of suppliers’ direct control. While we hope the engagement levels remain high, we can only really assess the cap’s effect on switching over a longer period of time when it might fall as well as increase.”

He added making homes and businesses energy efficient would ensure “lasting savings” for all customers.

Latest statistics from the Energy Ombudsman revealed switching has risen up the ranks in terms of most energy complaints and is now second to problems with billing.