Oakland adopts renewable diesel for city fleet

Neste has partnered with the city of Oakland to convert its waste oils into renewable diesels.

waste cooking oils are now being gathered from restaurants and other businesses in the metropolitan area and used to fuel the city’s transport fleet.

Switching from petroleum diesel to renewable diesel turns waste products into a valuable resource, reduces harmful emissions and reduces fuel costs – the groups involved also say it allows the city’s oldest and most polluting vehicles to go clean quickly and with no additional costs.

The fuel is compatible with all diesel engines and cuts engine emissions of nitrogen oxides by 9%, carbon monoxide emissions by 24% and fine particulate matter emissions by 33%.

The city says the new partnership helps it to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its fleet by a total of 74 % compared to fossil fuel-based diesel.

Mayor Libby Schaaf said: “Oakland is a proud leader in protecting our environment and practicing the highest levels of sustainability,

“This bold move will give our residents cleaner air and it takes us one important step forward in our work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”