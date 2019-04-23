E.ON and Kyuden Mirai team up for offshore wind in Japan

E.ON has joined forces with a Japanese energy company to develop offshore wind projects in Japan.

It has signed a co-operation agreement with Kyuden Mirai Energy to explore fixed bottom installations, initially kicking off with a study to jointly select a project for development, construction and operation off the coast of Kyushu, the southernmost island of Japan.

They will then consider expanding their partnership to other regions in the country.

Kyuden Mirai Energy is developing the Hibiki-nada offshore wind project in Kyushu and currently operates 189MW of renewables capacity, which includes onshore wind, solar and biomass and has a further 511MW of projects under development.

Yasuji Akiyama, President of Kyuden Mirai Energy said: “This year could be the memorial year for offshore wind industry in Japan with the new general sea law promoting offshore wind.

“It is a great timing for us to start joint activities with E.ON as the best partner for us to enter into the new market. E.ON has remarkable experience in fixed-bottom offshore wind and shares the same view on local stakeholder engagement.”