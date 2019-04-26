Global Procurement Group and NGP founder hailed as a top north entrepreneur

MD of Global Procurement Group and Northern Gas and Power, Fokhrul Islam, has been recognised for his entrepreneurial achievements by becoming a north finalist in the prestigious Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year awards.

He will now go up in front a panel of judges to see if he wins the regional finals. The awards culminates in a showcase event in Monte Carlo, where the overall winner will be announced. Ernst and Young Entrepreneur Of The Year awards, launched in the UK more than 20 years ago, recognises exceptional entrepreneurial spirit.

It is a real rags to riches story for Fokhrul Islam. The business, born in a bedroom, now employs more than 450 people globally. Overseas the company has seen huge growth in France and America, and more recently Singapore, specialising in energy procurement services, tailored for the mid-market and I and C sectors. It is the north east’s fastest growing company, with revenues reaching £29m for the year ended 2018; with revenues projected for 2019 to reach £44m.

Fu (as he is known by his team) said “It has been a phenomenal journey for everybody at Northern Gas and Power. To underpin the company’s future growth, we have invested millions into our R&D department “ClearVUE”, developing new technologies that we believe will go on to transform the energy market.

“It’s great to see so many north east businesses featured so prominently in this prestigious awards this year and in previous years. The region is really finding its feet in the services and technology sectors, normally associated more with the south. Entrepreneurs are being attracted to the region because of its emerging and vibrant business culture. Now we are truly seeing a revitalisation of the north and its entrepreneurial spirit.

“I am really pleased for the other winners from our region and I wish them all the best of luck.”

This is a promoted article.