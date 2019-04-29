London Marathon runs away from plastic waste and sprints towards seaweed

Runners ran away from plastic waste at the London Marathon yesterday by shunning traditional plastic bottles and instead drinking from edible capsules made of seaweed.

Skipping Rocks Lab handed out around 30,000 of its Ooho pods filled with Lucozade Sport orange at the mile 23 point of the famous race.

The innovative packets are made from Notpla, a material made from seaweed and plants that biodegrade in a number of weeks.

Runners alone the 26.2-mile route could choose to eat the edible packaging or leave them on the ground to decompose.

The firm behind the packets said the capsules enabled a reduction of more than 215,000 plastic bottles from being used and said it was the largest trial they have held to date.

