Vattenfall to buy power from ‘largest’ Dutch onshore wind farm

Vattenfall has inked a long term power purchase agreement (PPA) for renewable electricity from what is claimed to be the largest onshore wind project in the Netherlands.

The 220 existing turbines at the Zeewolde wind farm will be replaced by 91 “larger and more powerful” turbines, which are expected to produce more than 850GWh of electricity every year.

That’s enough green electricity to power around 250,000 Vattenfall customers.

The wind farm is owned by more than 200 farmers, residents and entrepreneurs, which Vattenfall says makes it the “largest farmers/civil wind collective in Europe”.

The repowering work to exchange the turbines will start at the end of 2019 and expected to be completed over the next two years.

Peter Buskermolen, Senior Originator from Vattenfall said: “Vattenfall wants to make a fossil-free living possible within one generation. The purchase of sustainable electricity from this wind farm fits perfectly with that strategy. More and more people want to switch to sustainable energy. with this collaboration, we can help to meet that demand.”