Latest Jobs – Business Energy Consultant – Liverpool – Lilly Grace Recruitment

Lilly Grace Recruitment is a Recruitment agency based in Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Sales and Customer Service

Marketing and Digital

IT and Software Development

Executive Search

The Job Role

You will be responsible for engaging with prospective businesses, capturing key information on customers renewals, prices and requirements demonstrating detailed product knowledge gained from our extensive industry-leading training and your natural sales skills.

You will be committed to understanding your clients’ needs for the purpose of offering the best possible solution.

You will also be responsible for capturing key tactical sales pipeline information to ensure you speak to customers at the right time

You will be gathering information on our competitors to enhance your rapport building and negotiation skills.

You will be responsible for your own personal development including having the ability to recognise your own development areas

You will be responsible for managing you own workload for the purpose of meeting and exceeding your monthly KPI’s.

Essential Requirements

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal

Demonstrate the ability to adapt in a fast-paced and constantly changing industry

Ability to pay attention to detail and complete required work accurately

Team player with a strong work ethic

Ability to work with / without supervision

Experience of meeting and exceeding clear targets and deadlines

Managing and prioritising own workload

Maintaining a resilient and consultative approach

The ability to respond positively to setbacks

Ability to demonstrate urgency and commitment

Self-starting with a passion to succeed

Desired Skills (not essential)

Knowledge and experience of working within the Energy industry

Employee benefits

Ongoing structured and transparent training program both classroom and floor training throughout your career

Continuous development both business and job training

Ongoing coaching and 1-1’s, an open-door policy at all times with encouragement from your peers and Manager

Industry leading commission structure

Fun loving working atmosphere

Please apply for this Energy Consultant role if you have the following experience:

Sales Consultant | Energy Sales | B2B Sales | Sales Lead Generator | Field Sales Energy Consultant | Business Utilities Consultant | Business Sales | Telesales | Outbound Sales

Together we will achieve. If you’re looking for the next step in your career, or alternatively, if you’re looking for the next superstar for your business, call us today on 0191 383 2112 or send your CV to [email protected]

