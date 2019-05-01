Latest Jobs – Business Energy Consultant – Liverpool – Lilly Grace Recruitment

Lilly Grace Recruitment is a Recruitment agency based in Bishop Auckland, County Durham
The Job Role
- You will be responsible for engaging with prospective businesses, capturing key information on customers renewals, prices and requirements demonstrating detailed product knowledge gained from our extensive industry-leading training and your natural sales skills.
- You will be committed to understanding your clients’ needs for the purpose of offering the best possible solution.
- You will also be responsible for capturing key tactical sales pipeline information to ensure you speak to customers at the right time
- You will be gathering information on our competitors to enhance your rapport building and negotiation skills.
- You will be responsible for your own personal development including having the ability to recognise your own development areas
- You will be responsible for managing you own workload for the purpose of meeting and exceeding your monthly KPI’s.
Essential Requirements
- Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal
- Demonstrate the ability to adapt in a fast-paced and constantly changing industry
- Ability to pay attention to detail and complete required work accurately
- Team player with a strong work ethic
- Ability to work with / without supervision
- Experience of meeting and exceeding clear targets and deadlines
- Managing and prioritising own workload
- Maintaining a resilient and consultative approach
- The ability to respond positively to setbacks
- Ability to demonstrate urgency and commitment
- Self-starting with a passion to succeed
Desired Skills (not essential)
- Knowledge and experience of working within the Energy industry
Employee benefits
- Ongoing structured and transparent training program both classroom and floor training throughout your career
- Continuous development both business and job training
- Ongoing coaching and 1-1’s, an open-door policy at all times with encouragement from your peers and Manager
- Industry leading commission structure
- Fun loving working atmosphere
Please apply for this Energy Consultant role if you have the following experience:
Sales Consultant | Energy Sales | B2B Sales | Sales Lead Generator | Field Sales Energy Consultant | Business Utilities Consultant | Business Sales | Telesales | Outbound Sales
