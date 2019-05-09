Talking Energy: Hanno Schoklitsch (Kaiserwetter)

New tools such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies offer huge possibilities for the energy sector.

That’s what Hanno Schoklitsch. CEO and Founder of Kaiserwetter, told ELN Editor Sumit Bose in the latest Talking Energy interview.

He pointed to his company’s cloud-based ARISTOTELES IoT platform, which aggregates and correlates technical, meteorological and financial data to “permanently maximise” the performance of renewable assets.

Mr Schoklitsch said digital technologies are able to significantly minimise investment risks, simplify portfolio monitoring and enable companies to optimise their structure.

He suggested the transition to a digital rather than an analog energy system brings many possibilities for the future and will permanently change the relationships between market players such as generators, suppliers and consumers.

The Kaiserwetter boss noted data and surrounding technologies can be used to strengthen the business cases needed to invest in measures such as energy efficiency upgrades by providing solid evidence that there will be a future business return.

He added this is likely to prove useful not only for energy managers trying to convince financiers within their organisation to purchase equipment such as LEDs or electric vehicle chargers but also to help asset and fund managers have more certainty on getting a good return-on-investment for their client.

He said: “Something new is coming, but this new gives us so many possibilities for becoming a new world. We have to see this as a positive.”