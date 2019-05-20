Boutique hotel books in 100% renewable electricity deal

Stonehouse Court Hotel is improving its green credentials by signing up to a 100% renewable electricity deal.

It is part of the Gloucestershire-based boutique hotel’s sustainability drive, which includes waste minimisation schemes as well as energy saving measures such as using 95% LED lighting throughout the site.

It has switched to SSE Business Energy’s green energy contract, backed by the Renewable Electricity Guarantee of Origins (REGOs), which proves the power comes from a renewable source.

The news follows research by the International Tourism Partnership (ITP), a consortium of leading hotels, which has estimated hotels need to lower their emissions by 66% by 2030 and 90% by 2050 if the industry is to meet the Paris climate targets.

Sarah Brewster, Managing Director at Stonehouse Court said: “The hospitality industry can be energy intensive and all hotels have a responsibility to lower their carbon emissions. We’re leading by example and have worked closely with Green Tourism to identify ways we can make positive changes to improve our carbon footprint.

“We strongly believe that making the switch to renewable energy is a straightforward and quick step to help us work towards a low carbon economy.”