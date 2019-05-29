Greta Thunberg and Arnie team up to terminate climate change

Climate activist Greta Thunberg has teamed up with Arnold Schwarzenegger at the launch of his conference to speed up progress towards the Paris Agreement.

The 16-year-old founder of the School Strike for Climate movement, met the former California Governor and Hollywood star at the Austrian World Summit R20 in Vienna, along with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

The event aims to bring together more than a thousand leaders from the fields of science, politics and business to discuss how best to tackle climate change.

Speaking at the summit, Ms Thunberg said: “For too long, the people in power have gotten away with basically not doing anything to stop the climate and ecological breakdown. They have gotten away with stealing our future and selling it for profit.”

Following the meeting, Mr Schwarzenegger tweeted: “Excited to kick off our @R20_AWS in Vienna. I have to admit I was starstruck when I met @gretathunberg. Tune in tomorrow.”