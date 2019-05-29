TESS 2019: How to future proof your EV charging requirements

How can your business future proof your charging requirements for electric vehicles (EVs)?

Phil Best from Total Gas & Power and Martin Hale from ChargePoint will be discussing it at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at the Millennium Point in Birmingham.

They will be talking about the companies’ experience to better understand what the options are now and for the future when it comes to charging at home, at the workplace, at destinations and for long distance travel.

Mr Best has more than a decade’s experience in the energy industry, having spent more than 10 years in various roles working with major customers across not only power and gas but also implementing energy management and energy reduction strategies.

Mr Hale heads up ChargePoint’s team in the UK and Ireland and was responsible for many firsts, including the first public DC station in the UK, the first electric bus project in the UK and the first DC station for a UK utility.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here or to showcase your technology, you can get in touch here.