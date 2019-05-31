TESS 2019: Navigating big data and driving efficiencies

Are you overwhelmed by the sheer scale of data at your fingertips?

Paul Keigher, Energy Analytics Manager for the Energy Optimisation division at SSE Business Energy will be showcasing a simple and visual way for businesses to navigate big data and drive efficiencies within the organisation at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June in Birmingham.

He will talk about how data is captured from multiple sources and how businesses can make sense of it all to monitor, target and ultimately save money.

SSE Business Energy said: “While every business needs energy, it can be difficult to manage it efficiently. Being able to understand data is one of the most important, if not the most important, things customers can utilise.

“It’s both fundamental and core to a successful business. If you can understand and piece the data together in the right way, you can reduce consumption and costs.”

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here.