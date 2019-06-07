Latest Jobs – Head of Operations – RedZone Recruitment

Our client, a fast-growing renewable energy supplier in the UK, are looking for a Head of Operations to help drive performance and operational effectiveness. Reporting to the founders, this role will focus on continuous improvement allowing the company to realise its ambitious growth plans.

Key Activities:

Responsibility of all Operational team members and strategic oversight of all operational teams including dataflow management, billing, metering, settlements, payments and collections.

Effective operational management of key external partner relationships.

Managing and developing the existing team with your HR business partner to be best in class; whilst overseeing the recruitment for the ongoing expansion of the Operations team.

Maintaining close collaboration and clear communication with internal departments to ensure the right decisions are made in the interests of our customers.

Responsibility for weekly and monthly reporting of Operation Performance against KPI’s and maintaining of KPI’s within the Operations team.

Evaluating risk and compliance, ensuring constant security of customer data.

Compliance reporting for metering, settlements and other operational functions.

Responsible for overseeing the change function both for internal processes/CRM/operational systems and for industry to ensure we maintain industry standards.

Utilising your operational experience and business acumen to resolve key operational issues.

Working with the data team using your knowledge of analytics to look at the big picture and make appropriate changes to make the business increasingly efficient.

Person Specification:

With your natural leadership skills and friendly nature, you will ensure that the floor is a great place to work with high standards of behaviour and professionalism.

You have 5+ years’ proven retail energy sector experience.

Currently you are a Head of Operations or an Operations Manager (or similar) looking to take a step up in your career.

