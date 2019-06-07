National Trust to upgrade off-grid energy tech at Gibson Mill

National Trust has announced it is to upgrade the off-grid energy tech at its historic Gibson Mill site.

The mill, near Hebden Bridge in Yorkshire. was built around the year 1800 and is claimed to be the first heritage building with a visitor centre and associated facilities to operate 100% off-grid and in a 100% renewable manner.

In 2005, clean energy firm Dulas restored the cotton mill’s original 1926 Francis hydro turbine and added a small hydropower turbine, a solar panel system and a battery storage unit.

Since then, the site’s energy use has increased by 200% and Dulas is returning to Gibson Mill to bolster its energy-generation technology.

The work will see the original battery storage system be replaced with a new battery bank that offers 30% more storage capacity, while the site’s three inverters will also be replaced and reconfigured to offer greater peak power and provide more flexibility.

Chris White, Technical Consultant for Dulas, said: “It’s fantastic to see Gibson Mill remaining independent from national power supplies over the last 14 years.

“These improvements will provide more instantaneous power from storage when needed, delivering greater confidence for the National Trust that the site is able to meet the needs of large events and the busiest open days.”