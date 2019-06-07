Sadiq Khan invests £6m to tackle London’s toxic air

London Mayor Sadiq Khan is investing £6 million in 15 projects aimed at improving the capital’s air quality and climate emergency.

The grant from the Air Quality Fund will support four new Low Emission Neighbourhoods (LENs) in Camden, Dagenham, Hackney and Southwark, providing funding for electric vehicle (EV) charging points, cycle lanes expansion, green walls and exploring traffic reduction schemes.

Boroughs across London will also work with the mayor to deliver 11 additional projects, which include tackling emissions from South London construction sites, an anti-engine idling campaign, a zero emission zone in the City, cargo bikes in Camden and retrofitting boats on the River Thames.

The announcement follows the introduction of the Ultra Low Emission Zone in April this year to tackle air pollution in the capital.

Mr Khan said: “Our filthy air is a health crisis that increases the risk of dementia and asthma and damages the lung development of our children.

“I’m delighted that our Air Quality Fund is helping boroughs to clean up some of our most polluted streets, making them safer for pedestrians and cyclists, providing electric vehicle charging points and supporting businesses and residents in adopting cleaner modes of transport.

“But London politicians can’t solve these issues alone. We need government ministers to wake up and recognise the true scale of this health emergency and give us new clean air legislation and a national vehicle scrappage fund to truly improve the quality of the air we breathe.”