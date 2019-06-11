Competition seeks new tech to reduce offshore crew transfer vessel emissions

A new competition aimed at accelerating the development of technologies that can help reduce the emissions and fuel consumption of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) has been launched.

The Carbon Trust’s Offshore Wind Accelerator (OWA) is providing up to £100,000, from a total funding pot of £300,000, to the winning technologies to support demonstration or development.

Vessel designs, power and propulsion technologies as well as energy providing systems will be considered within the scope of the competition.

Designs will be assessed for overall cost, operations and safety advantages to ensure they are viable solutions for offshore wind operations.

The competition is being delivered by the Carbon Trust and Black & Veatch on behalf of the Scottish Government and the nine OWA industry partners: EnBW, E.ON, Equinor, innogy, Ørsted, ScottishPower Renewables, Shell, SSE and Vattenfall Wind Power.

The OWA has also commissioned a study to evaluate potential technologies for reducing emissions and fuel consumption that are suitable for, or show potential to be used, in offshore wind vessels safety.

Dan Kyle Spearman, Manager of Offshore Wind Access Systems at the Carbon Trust said: “The Low Emissions Vessels Competition demonstrates the commitment of the OWA developers to help further decarbonise offshore wind vessels, going beyond the regulatory requirements for vessel emissions.

“The available funding will help kickstart the wider industry into looking into new ideas and using their ingenuity to overcome these challenges. The offshore wind industry also has a great opportunity to be a testbed and demonstration platform for new low carbon technologies.”