Norway powers up its largest onshore wind farm

A 255.6MW onshore wind farm claimed to be the largest in Norway is now up and running.

The Roan Wind Farm consists of 71 turbines which are expected to generate around 900GWh of green electricity annually, primarily supplying the Trøndelag area.

The project is said to have secured permanent jobs and a 20% increase in annual municipal revenues for Roan municipality.

Roan is the first of six wind farms in the Fosen development, which includes the Harbaksfjellet, Storheia and Kvenndalsfjellet wind farms on the north side of Trondheimsfjorden (780MW), as well as the Geitfjellet and Hitra 2 wind farms, located south of Trondheimsfjorden (275MW).

When completed, it will be Europe’s largest onshore wind power facility, with a total installed capacity of 1,057MW.

Fosen Vind is owned by Statkraft (52.1%), Nordic Wind Power (40%) and TrønderEnergi (7.9%).

Mayor Einar Eian in Roan said: “We’re pleased that the Roan wind farm is now fully operational and we are also happy about the jobs and the activity this brings to the municipality. Fosen Vind has become the largest export company in the municipality.”