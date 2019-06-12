Fujitsu unveils wide-ranging set of plastic reduction pledges

Fujitsu has unveiled a wide-ranging set of plastic reduction pledges to help tackle the issue of ocean waste pollution.

The Japanese IT equipment and services company said it will work on a global scale to raise employee awareness of the plastic waste problem and strive to help accomplish the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

It notes oceanic pollution from plastic waste has been spreading and is having an increasingly severe global impact on the ecosystem.

The firm says to solve the problem it will end the use of plastic cups and straws and no longer offer plastic bottled drinks in its meeting spaces and cafés.

It adds plastic bottled drinks in office vending machines will be gradually replaced with cans or paper cartons, thereby reducing the number of plastic bottles used within the company from about seven million per year to zero.

Plastic bags will also be eliminated from shops on company property, with the goal of encouraging employees to carry reusable bags, and the brand has pledged to promote the use of fewer resources in its products and packaging, to make items recyclable where possible and to reduce waste in its offices.