Latest Jobs – Energy Services Auditor – RedZone Recruitment

Are you a self-starter who wants to seek opportunities to conduct Energy Audits; engaging with sales and marketing plus other technical sources to promote auditing activity and benefits?

Our client, a specialist energy supplier offering 100% renewable electricity and associated services to UK businesses, is seeking an Energy Services Auditor to join them.

You will be responsible for conducting, analysing and reporting recommendations regarding energy usage on customer sites, specifically to establish potential consumption savings, generation opportunities, available load flexibility, EV strategy and visualisation options.

Key activities:

Identification of value and potential value in the customers energy estate which can then be shared between the customer and our client through executing relevant projects.

Identifying project or service opportunities to generate substantial revenue.

Working with Sales Team to convert project value.

Planning, completion, write-up and presentation of operational site and district level environmental and energy audits.

Review Audit findings internally and with clients, work with analysts to develop financial business cases for proposals.

Monitoring and tracking consultancy to assist clients in the management of post-audit improvement management programmes.

Environmental and energy management system development support along with monitoring and analysis of energy consumption data.

Interacting with relevant DNO/DSO to understand limitations and opportunities within local network environment.

Identifying mix of short and long term options available to clients.

Person Specification:

3 years Environmental and Energy Audit Experience for Industrial and Commercial Customers is essential.

ESOS Lead Assessor Registration is desired.

You must possess a detailed understanding of UK environmental legislation and the UK Energy Market.

You will be highly articulate and numerate.

Advanced IT skills and strong communication skills both verbal and written.

A Degree or Masters in related subject & membership of an appropriate and recognised. professional body (e.g. IEMA registered Environmental Auditor) is essential.

An extensive knowledge of building management system and data collection systems is highly desirable.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.