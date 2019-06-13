Latest Jobs – Energy Services Project Engineer – RedZone Recruitment

Our client, a specialist energy supplier offering 100% renewable electricity and associated services to UK businesses, is looking for an Energy Services Project Engineer to join their team.

Working closely with the assigned project analyst and sales representative from the Energy Services team this role will see you developing customer proposals, combining a bespoke solution to a customer’s energy management needs and, once contracted, delivering, commissioning and implementing those proposals on time, within budget and to the customer’s satisfaction.

Key Activities:

You will be responsible for the engineering, costing, proposal and implementation of all Energy services Projects.

You will plan and propose customer solutions, adapt as necessary to secure closure whilst ensuring safety, effectiveness and margin is delivered.

Working in conjunction with Drax R&I, Drax PIT, external partners, DNO’s, TPI’s and customers you will take initial solutions and ensure only viable projects proceed.

You will be responsible for communicating, managing and reporting the status of projects with timely and accurate data.

Collaborating with customers, Internal and External contributors, management and the wider team to ensure visibility and raise risks to mitigate impact on successful project delivery.

Maintain accuracy in costing and rigour of cost management as implementation will be critical for the achievement of targeted gross margin.

Person Specification:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or related field required.

Understanding and commitment to all Health and Safety Regulations, policies and standards.

4+ years’ related field and project planning experience.

Preferred project implementation experience in the renewables sector.

Excellent project management skills desired.

Must have strong written and verbal communication skills.

Field management experience desirable, such as working with Distributor Network operators

Candidates wishing to continue study and ambitious to progress via delivered results will be preferred.

Experience with project management Software and Costing software.

Previous experience in budget control.

